Suspect wanted for attempted murder: Santa Clara County Sheriff

(KRON) — Authorities are searching for an attempted murder suspect, the Santa Clara County Sheriff announced Saturday evening on X. Christopher Croul (pictured above) was last seen on the 6000 block of Mt. Madonna Road near Gilroy.

Croul is armed and considered dangerous, authorities said. Authorities did not release any further information about Croul.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff posted the tweet at 5:54 p.m. Anyone who locates him is asked to call 9-1-1.

