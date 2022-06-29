Suspect wanted for attempted murder after shooting at Tennessee police officer, officials say

A manhunt is underway for a man accused of shooting at a Tennessee police officer.

B.J. Brown is wanted by the Erin Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

TBI issued a Blue Alert for Brown on Tuesday.

BJ Brown has black hair and brown eyes.



He is 5’6” and weighs 152 pounds.



If you have any info about BJ Brown’s whereabouts, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNBLUEAlert pic.twitter.com/QwTvxP1HXF — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 28, 2022

He allegedly shot at an officer during a traffic stop.

Brown, 32, is also wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Monday in New Orleans, officials said.

He was last seen Tuesday morning near a residence in the 7000 block of Highway 13 N in Erin.

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see him.

