Suspect wanted for attempted murder after shooting at Tennessee police officer, officials say

A manhunt is underway for a man accused of shooting at a Tennessee police officer.

B.J. Brown is wanted by the Erin Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

TBI issued a Blue Alert for Brown on Tuesday.

He allegedly shot at an officer during a traffic stop.

Brown, 32, is also wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Monday in New Orleans, officials said.

He was last seen Tuesday morning near a residence in the 7000 block of Highway 13 N in Erin.

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see him.

