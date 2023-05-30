Suspect wanted after bank robberies in Belmont and Salisbury

Police are looking for a suspect after bank robberies were reported in Belmont and Salisbury within the last week.

The Belmont Police Department says the Woodforest National Bank on Hawley Avenue was robbed just after noon Saturday. The suspect walked in and passed a note to an employee demanding money.

On Tuesday, BPD identified the suspect as 46-year-old Kelvin Wayne Simmons of Concord. He could be traveling in a black 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe with the license plate TMR 8978.

The department added that Simmons is also wanted in connection with a bank robbery that happened on May 26 in Salisbury. A post shared on Facebook says he’s a suspect in multiple robberies in the area.

Channel 9 reported on Simons before. Last year, he was arrested in Stanly County for allegedly robbing the First Bank in Richfield and making a false threat of an active shooter at Pfeiffer University.

According to BPD, Simmons is considered armed and dangerous. If you spot him, you should call 911.

This is a developing story, we’re working on getting more information. Check back for updates.

