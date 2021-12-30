Suspect wanted for bashing NYPD cars outside Bronx precinct busted after returning to do more damage

A relentless vandal suspected of smashing 10 NYPD cars outside a Bronx precinct stationhouse was arrested after he returned to take a whack at another cop car, police said Wednesday.

Ahmadu Bah, 29, was hit with multiple criminal mischief charges after police caught him damaging a police car outside the 42nd Precinct on Washington Ave. in Morrisania Tuesday, cops said.

Bah is accused of bashing 10 cars outside that precinct during two separate visits Dec. 21, as well as damaging a 49th Precinct vehicle parked outside Bronx Central Booking in Concourse village the same day.

Police are also looking into whether he smashed another police vehicle outside the 42nd Precinct on Christmas Day, cop sources said. And on Oct. 5, he was charged with damaging a police vehicle outside the 32nd Precinct stationhouse in Harlem.

Police released video of him busting windows of NYPD patrol cars during his alleged Dec. 21 spree.

Bah, who lives two blocks from Bronx Central Booking, was awaiting arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court.