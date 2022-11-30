Suspect wanted for biting man’s nose off in fight outside MS Coast casino, police say

Bay St. Louis police officers are searching for a man accused of biting someone’s nose off during an assault in the parking lot of Hollywood Casino, according to Police Chief Toby Schwartz.

A search began for the suspect, identified as Mark Curtis Wells, no age given, after police responded to a report of the assault by the victim around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the release said.

During the investigation, police determined Wells and the victim and others had been arguing throughout the day and into the night about a golf game played earlier in the day at the resort’s Bridges Golf Course.

The argument between Wells, the victim and several others over the golf game ended in the casino parking lot, where police found the assault victim with a “disfiguring facial injury,” a release said.

Wells is wanted on a felony charge of mayhem, a crime punishable by up to seven years in prison.

State law defines felony mayhem as a premeditated felony crime committed with the intent to kill in which the suspect mutilates, disfigures, disables, or destroys someone’s tongue, eye, lip, nose, limb or another body part.

To report information on the crime or the whereabouts of Wells, call the Bay St. Louis Police Department at 228-467-9222, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department’s dispatch number at 228-255-9191 or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.