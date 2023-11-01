Suspect wanted for body-slamming, robbing woman in southwest Atlanta

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for your help to find the suspect shown in the photograph.

APD said on Oct. 11, 2023, at approximately 5:13 p.m., officers responded to the area of Campbellton Road Southwest and Greenbriar Parkway Southwest about a pedestrian robbery.

When they got to the scene, officers spoke to the victim who said she was selling water at the location when two unidentified men approached her and slammed her to the ground, and punched her several times.

She said the man took $50 from her before leaving the area.

Police said anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Anyone who gives information leading to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

