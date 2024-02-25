Suspect wanted for breaking into woman’s home, sexually assaulting her in north Charlotte: CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are looking for a suspect who broke in and sexually assaulted a woman in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers responded to the call on the 4400 block of Hucks Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

The victim told police that the unknown suspect broke into her residence before physically and sexually assaulting her before fleeing on foot.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black man who is possibly in his mid to late 20s. He’s 5’11” with a heavy set and was last seen wearing jeans, a jacket and a hat.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Detective Harrington can also be contacted directly at 704-336-6052.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.