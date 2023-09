Zyterrion White, 25, accused of shooting and killing someone near Great Falls on Sept. 12, was taken into custody Monday night, the Chester County sheriff announced.

White was wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime that happened near Old Winnsboro and Tanglewood roads.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Jamiree McCorey.