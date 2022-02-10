Suspect wanted for church shooting killed by police after Colorado crime spree

The suspect accused of fatally shooting a woman and wounding two others inside a Colorado church was killed by police officers after days on the run.

Authorities had been searching for Jose De Jesus Montoya-Villa since Friday, when he unleashed gunfire inside the Iglesia Faro De Luz Church around 8 p.m. More than a dozen people were gathered inside the house of worship for an evening event, including a 36-year-old woman who died in the violence.

The 31-year-old is also a suspect in several recent crimes in the Aurora area, including a shooting late Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said they were responding to reports of a man shooting at people in a parking lot when they discovered the gunshot victim.

The gunman was already gone when officers arrived on the scene. Witnesses said he carjacked another person at gunpoint and fled.

Minutes later, he was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident and then robbed a liquor store. He then managed to carjack another vehicle, which officers eventually were able to pull over. Following a gunfire exchange, the suspect was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Aurora police.

No officers were injured, they said.

The two Aurora officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending an independent investigation, police said.