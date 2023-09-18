Suspect wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Rock Hill, police say

The Rock Hill Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred over the weekend.

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, police said they responded to a home on Roddey Street after hearing gunshots in the area.

At the home, a 47-year-old man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds to the abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

An investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from an argument involving 44-year-old Quadir Sharyf Baxter.

The victim allegedly intervened in the altercation, which led to him being hit by gunfire. Baxter then left the scene, according to police.

Police said warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime have been issued for Baxter.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department.

