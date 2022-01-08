Suspect wanted in connection to Wagener murder arrested in Florida

Jan. 8—A man wanted in connection to an Aiken County murder was arrested Friday afternoon in Florida.

Robert Gene Payne II, 29, was wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the Oct. 2 murder of a Trenton man in Wagener.

"Acting on a tip, agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) arrested Robert Gene Payne II," according to a release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

On the morning of Oct. 2, 38-year-old Clifton Tyler was shot and killed at his home on the 3000 block of Wagener Road in Wagener, according to a release from the Aiken County Coroner's Office.

When Aiken County officers responded to the incident location , they found an open door, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

When police entered the residence, they "found the victim on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound [redacted]," according to the report.

Tyler was pronounced dead on the scene from at least one gunshot wound, according to the release.

Payne was last seen driving away from the Wagener Road location where deputies found the victim deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to Tyler's death.

Around 10 a.m. on Oct. 14, investigators arrested Taveisha Danike Porter, 28, who is charged accessory after the fact to murder in relation to the investigation.

"Taveisha Porter, did provide aid and assistance to Robert Gene Payne II after he committed the crime of murder," police stated in an Oct. 14 arrest warrant obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

"Taveisha did so by driving him to a local hotel and by attempting to destroy evidence contained within her vehicle which he used during the commission of the crime," according to warrants. "Furthermore, the defendant provided [a] false statement and witch held information on Robert's location."

Story continues

Payne is being held in Duval County Jail pending his extradition to Aiken County.

The arrest was made possible by FDLE, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, SLED and investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.