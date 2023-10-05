Suspect wanted in deadly Dallas shooting arrested in in New Mexico

A suspect wanted in a Dallas shooting that injured one and killed another was located in New Mexico and has been charged with capital murder, Dallas police announced in a news release Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 28-year-old Kayla Griffin was located and arrested in Bloomfield, New Mexico.

At around 11 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Medalist Drive.

When officers arrived they found a woman who had been shot and had walked from the scene to get help.

Officers then went to the shooting scene, where they found a man who had been tied up and yelling for help, according to the release. Officers also found another victim, Deleon Williams, 30, with his hands tied and shot.

The female victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to live, police say. The first male victim was not injured.

Griffin is currently being held in New Mexico.