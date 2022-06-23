Suspect wanted in death of Vermont woman sold Jeep to Texas car dealership just days after murder

A suspect who is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Vermont woman in Texas sold her Jeep for $12,200 before fleeing the state on a flight out of Austin, just days after the alleged murder, authorities said.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, sold her black Grand Cherokee on May 13 to a CarMax dealership in south Austin, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. That transaction was made two days after Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, of East Burke, was found shot several in a home in the city on May 11.

Wilson, a Dartmouth College graduate who was recognized as a world class cyclist, was in Austin for the “Gravel Locos” race, where she was a favorite to win.

Armstrong departed Austin on May 14 and was last known to have been dropped off at the Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on May 18, a day after Austin police issued a homicide warrant for her arrest, authorities said.

Investigators say they searched outbound flights at Newark Airport but no flight reservations have been found under Kaitlin Armstrong.

The U.S. Marshals Service has since elevated this case to “major” and is offering a $5,000 reward in addition to $1,000 cash reward by the Capital Area Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of Armstrong.

Armstrong is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, about 125 pounds, with light brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, a black shirt with a pink design on the chest, white jeans, and black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Armstrong’s whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app. Tips may also be sent to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

