Suspect wanted for December shooting surrenders to police

Gregory Q. Wilson, 31, surrendered himself Friday night on an outstanding criminal homicide warrant, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Wilson is charged with criminal homicide for the Dec. 26 fatal shooting of 28-year-old Julius Sanford. The shooting happened at the 1400 block of County Hospital Road.

According to police, Sanford was shot inside a rental car and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

Investigators believe there was an altercation inside the car prior to the shooting at 11:50 a.m. Police said a person got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Wilson is now being held in lieu of $500,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: MNPD: Shooting suspect in police custody after surrender