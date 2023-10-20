Denver mass shooting suspect arrested in Inland Empire

A teen wanted in connection with a mass shooting outside of a Denver nightclub last month was arrested Thursday morning in San Bernardino County.

Denver police arrested Keanna Rosenburgh in Barstow with assistance from the FBI and the Barstow Police Department.

Rosenburgh is accused of shooting and injuring five people outside of a nightclub in downtown Denver on Sept. 16, after security at the club refused to let her in because they believed she was using a fake ID.

According to KTLA sister station KDVR, Rosenburgh briefly left, returned to speak with security and then allegedly shot toward the club as she left.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

All the victims survived their injuries.

Police said Rosenburgh is a juvenile but did not say her exact age. Her booking has not been released.

Rosenburgh is being held for eight counts of investigation of first-degree attempted homicide. The Denver District Attorney’s office will determine the final charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.