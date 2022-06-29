Suspect wanted for double homicide turns himself in to Pensacola police

A suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide last week at the Attucks Court property turned himself in to the Pensacola Police Department Tuesday night, according to PPD spokesman Officer Mike Wood.

Tavarras Thomas, 42, was wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of 24-year-old Cieric Parker and 18-year-old Dominique Bullard on June 22.

Parker was found dead at the scene and Bullard died after being taken to a local hospital.

The PPD announced Monday investigators were seeking Thomas as a suspect in the shootings and that he was considered "armed and dangerous."

He surrendered without any reported incident Tuesday, and Wood told the News Journal it's "quite common" for wanted individuals to turn themselves in after their story goes public.

As of Wednesday morning, Thomas was being held in Escambia County Jail without bond.

