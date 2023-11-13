Suspect wanted after downtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a shooting in Downtown Memphis left one person seriously injured.

Police responded to a shooting on Tennessee Street and West Butler Avenue just after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Officers reportedly found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the scene. Police say he went to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police say no suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

