Suspect wanted for fatal shooting of couple in Hollywood arrested in Hesperia

Authorities on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old suspect in Hesperia who was wanted in connection with the shooting death of a couple in Hollywood.

Marvin Francell Williams was arrested on a no-bail murder warrant in the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Ajani Patridge of Los Angeles and 35-year-old Nadia Campbell of Hollywood, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The LAPD and the FBI Fugitive Task Force had been searching for Williams after he allegedly shot and killed the couple at about 11:15 p.m. on June 16 in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue.

The couple died at the scene, according to the LAPD and the LA County Coroner's Office.

"Nadia's three young children were in a vehicle nearby when the murders occurred," according to an LAPD statement. "The suspect was in a dating relationship with Campbell and this crime involved domestic violence.”

On Wednesday, members of the task force received information that Williams was at a residence in the 13700 block of Adams Street in Hesperia.

Task force officers contacted the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Fugitive Task Force and informed them of Williams’ location.

The SBCSD task force set up surveillance at the location, pending the arrival of the LAPD/FBI Fugitive Task Force.

At 6:30 p.m., Wiliams was observed exiting the location and entering the rear passenger area of a vehicle.

The vehicle left the location and was stopped by the SBCSD task force near Escondido Avenue, where Williams was taken into custody without incident, according to the LAPD.

Williams was then transported to LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station where he was booked.

Williams was in a dating relationship with Campbell, and they believe the homicides were the result of domestic violence, according to the LAPD.

Authorities did not state how they determined Williams was at the residence in Hesperia. The homicides remain under investigation.

Anyone with further information about the incident is urged to call the LAPD’s West Bureau Homicide Unit at 213-382-9470.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org or lapdonline.org.

