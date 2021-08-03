Suspect wanted in fatal Tulare County shooting

Aug. 2—Investigators from the Tulare County Sheriff's Office are asking for help regarding a Woodlake homicide.

On Sunday evening, were called to a home in the area of Avenue 168 and Road 166 in Woodville for a woman who had been shot. When they arrived, deputies found that 30-year-old Rachel Martinez had died at the scene.

Throughout the investigation, detectives found that 31-year-old Ruben Sanchez shot Martinez after a verbal argument, according to reports. Sanchez left the area when deputies were called, police said.

The gun used in the murder has not yet been found, and detectives believe Sanchez is armed and dangerous. Sanchez has previously lived in the Oregon and Washington and may attempt to return, according to authorities.

This is not the first homicide to occur this year in Woodlake. In February, a 32-year-old man shot his father and then himself in the small, Tulare County town. Officers tried to negotiate with the man after tracking him to Highway 198 and the Kaweah Recreation Boat ramp, where he killed himself in his car.