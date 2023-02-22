Suspect wanted in Flower Mound bank vault robbery, police say

A suspect is wanted for robbing a Flower Mound bank on Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Flower Mound Police Department responded to a call at about 9:45 a.m. regarding a robbery in progress at Point Bank, located at 4920 Long Prairie Road.

Once they were on scene, police learned an unknown man entered the bank and demanded to be taken to the vault, according to police.

The employee complied with the demands and the suspect left the location with an undetermined amount of money, police said in a Facebook post.

The Flower Mound Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a bank Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, and fled the scene.

The robber did not display any weapon during the incident. He left in a newer model vehicle described by police as a dark gray or black Dodge Ram pickup truck without a license plate. The vehicle traveled northbound on Long Prairie Road.

The suspect is described as having a thin build, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall, and wearing all black clothing, including his pants, hoodie, ski mask, leather gloves and goggles.

This case is being investigated by the Flower Mound Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Flower Mound Police Department tip line at 972-874-3307.