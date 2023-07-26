Suspect wanted for killing Ala. man arrested after walking out of Clayton County hotel room

A man wanted for an Alabama murder was found in a Clayton County hotel room.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Sunday just after 2 a.m., Clayton County officers were told by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office to be looking for a wanted person, later identified as Edward Andrew Crabb, 56, and a vehicle going into the county.

The day before, the Opelika Police Department in Alabama was called to Young Street regarding an assault.

Alabama officials said when officers arrived they found a Hispanic man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The man died at the scene. The victim’s identity was not released.

Opelika investigators identified Crabb as the suspect.

TRENDING STORIES:

Clayton officials said the car Crabb was driving was last seen in the area of Highway 85 and Webb Road. Officers found the car at a hotel and immediately swarmed the hotel parking lot.

Authorities later learned that Crabb had checked into a room. Officers used the PA system to call Crabb out of his room.

After coming out of the room, he was arrested by Clayton County deputies for murder. Crabb will be extradited to Lee County, Alabama to face charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: