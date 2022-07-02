Man arrested, charged with murder after barricade situation at Memphis motel, deputies say

A man wanted for murder barricaded himself inside a South Memphis motel Friday afternoon.

Members of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) surrounded the Economy Inn at the intersection of Ketchum Road and Airways Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1.

Inside, 33-year-old Bryon Pipkin was barricaded inside a room, deputies said.

Pipkin was wanted for a homicide that happened the day before in Cordova on Cross Wood Lane.

Around 11:45 a.m. on June 30, 28-year-old Marquicha Thomas was shot. She was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but eventually died, SCSO said.

According to deputies, Pipkin fired the shot that ended up taking Thomas’ life.

Deputies eventually got Pipkin out of the Economy Inn peacefully, SCSO reported.

Pipkin was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, domestic assault-bodily harm and existing arrest warrants.

