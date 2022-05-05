Suspect wanted after man beaten to death in Mississippi, officials say

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information that could lead to an arrest after a man was beaten to death.

The victim, identified as Carlos Burton of Como, Miss., was dropped off at Baptist DeSoto hospital with severe injuries from a physical assault on March 21, the sheriff’s office said.

Burton later died from his injuries.

The PCSO is asking for any information about this incident that might lead to an arrest. If you have any information please call 662-209-2011.

All calls are confidential and you will never be asked for your name.





