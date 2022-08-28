Suspect wanted for multiple deadly shootings

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a suspect they say is wanted for multiple deadly shootings.

The shootings occurred in the 12th precinct Sunday morning. At 4:45 a.m., a 40-year-old woman shot multiple times was discovered in the area of Wyoming St and Margareta St.

As officers were investigating the shooting, a witness alerted them to another victim, a 28-year-old man who was shot multiple times in the area of Seven Mile Rd.

Around 6:50 a.m., a woman in her 40s was found shot near 19700 Livernois Ave. At approximately 7:10 a.m., a man was shot after he told the suspect to get away from the vehicles he was looking into.

According to Detroit police Chief James White, three victims died and one is in the hospital. The crimes are believed to be random; one victim was walking their dog, one was waiting for the bus and another was on the street. None were robbed before being injured.

Police believe that the same suspect and firearm are responsible for all the shootings. The suspect is 5'8" in his mid-to-late 20s to early 30s. He was last seen wearing an all black outfit with a black Carhartt jacket. He was last sighted around 9 a.m. in the area of Livernois Ave and Seven Mile Rd.

Residents in the 12th precinct may also receive text alerts on the situation.

White said that all efforts are being deployed, and the priority today is to "get him off the street," he said. Detroit police are working with Michigan State Police, Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on catching the suspect.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, police say. Residents are advised to be vigilant and keep an eye out for anything unusual. If the suspect is spotted, police advise to not approach and call 911.

If you recognize this suspect or have any information about these crimes, Detroit police ask that you call 911 or the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.

