Suspect wanted for murder attempt is booked following freeway shooting

The California Highway Patrol reported Tuesday the arrest of a 25-year-old man wanted for attempted murder.

Marco Antonio Barajas-Vera of Exeter was booked for the March 7 highway shooting that took place on Highway 198 near Farmersville.

Barajas faces charges of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, and other felony counts.

The victim told officers that after he purchased fuel at a gas station, he was followed for several miles by a black Nissan.

When the Nissan pulled alongside the victim’s car, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, according to the victim. The suspect’s car then sped away.

The victim told investigators that he remembered seeing the gunman at the gas station before the incident.

Through video evidence from the station, the suspect was identified as Barajas-Vera, according to CHP.

Barajas-Vera was arrested on March 17 by Farmersville police, and investigators recovered a .40 caliber handgun.

Barajas-Vera was booked into the Tulare County jail.