Suspect wanted for murder in Audubon Circle shooting investigation

Jul. 21—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is seeking the community's help in locating a murder suspect.

Jeremy Glenn Nobles, 26, of Warrenville, S.C., is wanted in connection to the July 15 fatal shooting of Rebekah Clark on Audubon Circle in Belvedere.

Nobles is wanted for murder and possession of weapon during a violent crime.

"Nobles should be considered as armed and dangerous," said Capt. Eric Abdullah.

On July 15, deputies responded to shots fired at 426 Audubon Circle. Clark, 28, was shot in her home and later died at the hospital.

Police encourage anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Nobles or tips that would support this investigation to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811.