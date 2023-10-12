Suspect wanted for murder in Dallas shooting that killed a woman, injured a man

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect wanted for murder in a shooting on Oct. 1, where one person was killed and another was injured.

At about 11 p.m. on that day, police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Britton Avenue.

A short time earlier, a suspect had shot a man and woman outside a home in the 3400 block of Britton Avenue, according to the preliminary investigation.

The two victims left the scene in a car, but crashed into a parked vehicle in the 2700 block of Britton Ave, causing their car to flip, police said in a news release.

A surveillance video obtained by Dallas police shows a white SUV driving up near the wrecked car. The suspect, identified by police as Omar Hernandez, 30, gets out of the passenger side of the SUV.

Hernandez walked around the victims’ vehicle before shooting into the car multiple times, hitting the woman, who was still inside, according to police. The video then shows Hernandez getting back into the passenger side of the white SUV and leaving.

The female victim, identified as Martha Perez Enriquez, 29, died at the scene, police said in the release. The male victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. His identity was not released by police.

Omar Hernandez is wanted for murder and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Castoral at 214-671-3666 or at Kenneth.castoral@dallaspolice.gov.