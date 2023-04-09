Suspect wanted on Nationwide child sex assault warrant arrested in Volusia County

A suspect wanted on a Nationwide warrant for sexual assault on a child under 18 years old was arrested in Volusia County.

On Friday, Daytona Beach police arrested 35-year-old Travon Booker in a parking garage across the street from the Ocean Center where there is an ongoing cheerleading competition.

Daytona police said in a tweet that, “Getting predators like Booker off our streets and away from our children is something we prioritize and take very seriously at the Daytona Beach Police Department.”

Booker is currently in custody and being held on NO BOND while he awaits extradition to Colorado, the location where the crimes occurred.

