Suspect wanted by Pierce County deputies for fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Parkland

A pedestrian was struck by a driver and killed earlier this month in Parkland, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. The driver didn’t stop, and deputies are seeking help from the public to identify them.

The hit-and-run occurred early Nov. 15 in the 900 block of 108th Street South. According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched there at about 3 a.m.

Investigators determined the suspect was traveling west on 108th Street South when they struck the victim, a 31-year-old man, and continued driving. A Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said surveillance footage showed that the victim was standing in the street when he was hit.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. He has not been publicly identified.

Debris left at the scene indicates that the suspect’s vehicle is a light-colored, 2009-2012 Audi A4. Deputies said it would have front-end damage.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is working to identify a driver suspected of striking and killing a pedestrian earlier this month in Parkland. Deputies said evidence at the scene indicated that the suspect was driving a light-colored, 2009-2012 Audi A4 similar to car shown in this image.

Anyone with additional information for investigators was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department through social media or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS.