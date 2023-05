Ukrayinska Pravda

During his visit to the Netherlands, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saw the military equipment that the country promised to supply to Ukrainian troops to counter the Russian invasion. Source: Andrii Sybiha, Deputy Head of the President's Office, reports European Pravda Details: In addition, the president's website reported that at the Dutch Air Force base, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Ukrainian military and observed the samples of weapons being transferred to Ukraine.