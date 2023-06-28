New suspect wanted in robbery of Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead during sermon live stream

A new wanted suspect has been identified in the wild caught-on-camera hold-up of blinged-out Bishop Lamor Whitehead during a Brooklyn Sunday sermon, police said Wednesday.

Ex-con Shamar Leggette, 41, is one of three men who pulled a gun on Whitehead, his wife and their child during the daring July 24 heist inside a rented-out Canarsie workspace the bishop uses for his Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry, according to cops.

Leggette has done two stints in prison for robbery, attempted murder and weapons possession and was released from the Fishkill Correctional Facility in upstate New York in January 2022 — just six months before the high-stakes robbery.

He’s currently on parole until February 2024.

His two accomplices, Juwan Anderson and Say-Quan Pollack, were arrested a few weeks after the robbery and are currently facing federal robbery charges, authorities said.

Now cops are asking the public’s help tracking down Leggette.

The crooks made off with $1,000,000 in jewelry lifted from Whitehead and his spouse — who was holding the couple’s daughter when robbed by one of the gun-toting men.

The gunmen were caught on video storming into the church with guns drawn about 11:15 a.m. ET. Whitehead stopped his sermon and crouched down, saying, “Yo, all right, all right, all right.”

The Rolls-Royce-driving bishop was seen on video lying down on the floor, with only his legs and feet visible as the men bent down to rifle through his pockets before fleeing in a white Mercedes-Benz.

While it was first speculated that it was an inside job, a source with knowledge of the investigation told the Daily News there was no indication Whitehead played any part in the robbery.

Police believed the crooks were strangers and targeted the bishop and his wife because they knew he often wore expensive jewelry in the pulpit, the source added.

Pollock’s rap sheet included a 2016 armed robbery that landed him behind bars for five years, court papers indicated. Once released last year, he was convicted for possession of a forged instrument and wanted for providing false identification after an arrest for marijuana possession. Anderson had a prior arrest for domestic violence.

Whitehead is currently facing major legal troubles of his own. Earlier this year he was arrested on criminal fraud charges for filing fake bank documents for a $250,000 business loan, as well as a $1.3 million mortgage to fund his purchase of his six-bedroom Paramus, N.J. mansion, federal officials said.

Cops on Wednesday released a mugshot of Leggette in the hopes someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.