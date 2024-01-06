Suspect wanted in robbery of two businesses in Matthews, police say

The Matthews Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with the robbery of a store Friday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., a male was captured on surveillance video entering the Academy Sports on Matthews Township Parkway, picking up some merchandise, and attempting to leave the store. When confronted by employees, the male then gestured and verbally indicated that he had a gun in his waistband, according to police.

He then walked across the street to Dick’s Sporting Goods on Northeast Parkway, placed more than $1,400 worth of items into a shopping cart, and left the store without paying. He was once again confronted by employees and again verbally indicated that he had a gun concealed in his pants.

There were no injuries reported at either incident, according to police.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black sweatsuit. He was seen leaving the scene in a white Nissan Titan 4-door truck with rust on the roof and a North Carolina license plate that reads DCB-4667.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Vancil at jvancil@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6755.

