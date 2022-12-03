Suspect wanted in Ruch area homicide linked to drug cartel

Dec. 2—A homicide at an illicit marijuana operation in the Ruch area may have ties to a Mexican drug cartel, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, and detectives are asking the public for tips to help them find the suspect.

Jose "Alfredo" Sotelo-Palma, 38, of Sinaloa, Mexico, is wanted for murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Luis Ayala-Zavala of Jacksonville. The shooting, reported to Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon dispatchers at 7:24 p.m. Monday, occurred in the 2300 block of Little Applegate Road.

The scene of the crime was a "marijuana growing and processing facility," and the suspect has "Mexican drug cartel association," according to a news release issued Friday by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

As of Friday afternoon, it was unclear whether the victim or any of the witnesses had any involvement with Mexican drug cartels, police said.

The Monday homicide drew resources from the multiagency Jackson County Major Assault and Death Investigation Unit — composed of resources including Oregon State Police detectives, OSP's forensics laboratory, the sheriff's office, Medford police, Central Point police and the Jackson County District Attorney's Office — along with the U.S. Marshals Service and JCSO's Criminal Investigations Division.

The sheriff's office states the case "is active and ongoing," with the detectives "following additional leads."

Sotelo-Palma's felony homicide warrant charges him with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing. He is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a slender build, brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who may have information about Sotelo-Palma's location is asked to call Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon dispatchers at 541-776-7206.

Anyone who may have information about the homicide is asked to call JCSO's tip line at 541-774-8333 and reference case No. 22-6947.