Suspect wanted for scrawling graffiti outside Upper East Side synagogue nabbed, charged with multiple hate crimes

A suspect wanted for scrawling graffiti outside an Upper East Side synagogue has been nabbed and charged with multiple hate crimes, police said Thursday.

Lenny De La Rosa, 21, was arrested Monday at E. 120th St. and Fifth Ave. in Harlem by cops who recognized him from surveillance footage showing him pulling out a black magic marker outside Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun.

He allegedly scrawled “Jesus Saintzzz” on a display screen attached to the synagogue on E. 85th St. near Lexington Ave. about 7 p.m. Saturday.

De La Rosa with charged criminal mischief as a hate crime and making graffiti for that incident and for three others to which he has now been linked.

Police said that at 3:43 p.m. Aug. 14, he wrote “Dead Riip” at Temple Shaaray Tefila on E. 79th St. near Second Ave.

Then, at 4:09 p.m., he allegedly wrote “Dead Rip” on the side of a Hatzolah ambulance parked on Lexington Ave. by E. 85th St., near the synagogue where he was seen on video.

Then at 4:11 p.m., he wrote “Dead BP” at Congregation Or Zarua on E. 82nd St. near Lexington Ave., according to cops.

Later that day, at 5:22 p.m., De La Rosa allegedly drew a heart with a pulse line on a utility pole at Mercer and Spring Sts. in Soho. He was arrested on the spot for making graffiti, issued a desk appearance ticket and released.

At the time, the hate crime incidents had not yet been fully investigated and linked to him, police said Thursday.