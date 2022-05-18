Suspect wanted after several gunshots are fired into a Charlotte bus, police say

A gunman fired several shots into a Charlotte bus early Wednesday, and police are asking the public to help find him.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 8700 block of Nations Ford Road just after midnight. A Charlotte Area Transit System driver told officers an unknown man fired three to four shots into Bus No. 2150 while it was stopped at Nations Ford Road and Huntsmoor Drive, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for a suspect who fired a gun three to four times into a CATS bus on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

No passengers were on the bus, and the driver wasn’t injured, the news release said. The bus was damaged in the shooting, police said.

The suspect was wearing a dark blue jacket, light blue T-shirt and blue jeans, police said. He also was holding a backpack.

Ethan Rivera CATS shooting

The shooting comes about three months after CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera was fatally shot during a road rage incident on Feb. 11.

Darian Dru Thavychith, 21, was charged with Rivera’s murder after being arrested in Shawnee, Kansas, on Feb. 28.

After Rivera’s death, unions and other worker groups demanded that CATS provide more security for its drivers and employees — including bulletproof shields. When CATS released a video of the Rivera shooting in March, the agency detailed a number of ways it would improve its security. None included bulletproof shields.

CATS officials said they are open to “feasibility of the technology,” but it will not install the bulletproof barriers without further review, the Observer previously reported.

Anyone with information about Wednesday’s shooting can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com.