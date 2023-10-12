Suspect wanted in shooting death of 23-year-old Chelsea man arrested, facing murder charge

The suspect in connection to the shooting death of a 23-year-old Chelsea man over the weekend was arrested on Wednesday, according to police.

State Police say 28-year-old Edgar Nerys was taken into custody after Investigators were waiting for him as he showed up for a monthly meeting with his probation officer.

Nerys is facing a murder charge after he was identified as the shooter that killed Santos David Canizales on Sunday night, police said.

According to the DA’s office, on Sunday around 10:23 p.m., Chelsea police received multiple 911 calls as well as a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Congress Ave and Shurtleff St. Upon arrival, officers located Canizales lying on the ground with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

Canizales was transported by EMS to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where he was pronounced dead.

Nerys will be arraigned Thursday in Chelsea District Court on murder and firearm charges.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Chelsea Police at 617-466-4800.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

