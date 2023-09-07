Suspect wanted for shooting Harlem roommate to death nabbed 6 months later

A six-month manhunt for a Harlem man wanted for shooting his roommate to death has ended in an arrest, police said Thursday.

Marquius Chappelle, 49, was nabbed Tuesday for the March 7 shooting inside his apartment that left roommate Ousmane Ag dead.

Ag, 39, was found shot three times following a clash inside the apartment on W. 152nd St. near Nicholas Ave., part of Harlem’s historic Sugar Hill District, about 9:30 p.m.

Medics rushed Ag to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved.

Police immediately identified Chappelle as the suspected killer and put out a warrant for his arrest, an NYPD spokesman said.

Manhattan Warrant officers arrested Chappelle on Tuesday and charged him with murder and weapons possession. A Manhattan Criminal Court judge ordered him held without bail when the suspect was arraigned Wednesday.

Ag was found lying on the bathroom floor bleeding. He had been shot in the stomach, left shoulder and armpit.

Four shell casings were found on the floor, cops said.

Neighbors recalled hearing an argument then “a loud noise,” a police source case said.

The victim had been arrested five times since 2006, most recently for drug possession in 2022. He also served three years in prison after a gun possession conviction in 2011, records show.