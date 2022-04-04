Suspect wanted from shooting near South Memphis convenience store, police say

A man was shot and killed overnight near a convenience store in South Memphis.

The shooting happened at McLemore and Mississippi Boulevard near the Friend’s Food Market.

According to Memphis Fire officials, a call about the shooting came in at midnight.

At 12 am, officers responded to a shooting at 740 E. McLemore. One male was located with a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased. The suspect responsible is possibly known to the victim but remains at large at this point. This investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 10, 2022

Two nearby cars were also shot up.

The suspect is possibly known to the shooting victim, Elamo Wordolfa, police said.

Through the investigation, Kevin Horsley was developed as the suspect in this case.

A warrant for First Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder, and Employment of a Firearm had been issued for his arrest.

