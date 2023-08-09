Suspect wanted for slaying ex-con romantic rival in Staten Island deli 3 years ago nabbed in South Carolina

A murder suspect caught on camera shooting an ex-con romantic rival to death inside a Staten Island deli three years ago has been nabbed in South Carolina, cops said Wednesday.

Abdul Olasupo, 26, is charged with murder, manslaughter, attempted murder and reckless endangerment for the July 22, 2020, slaying of 25-year-old Kaseem Scott inside Holland Deli in Arlington.

The two men were in an ongoing argument over a woman when the shooting took place, a police source said.

Olasupo is also accused of nearly killing a woman inside the store — an innocent bystander who had the misfortune of getting between Olasupo and Scott.

After a three-year manhunt, members of the NYPD Regional Fugitive Task Force found Olasupo hiding out in South Carolina, cops said.

Task Force members apprehended Olasupo in mid-July, cops said. A South Carolina judge ordered him extradited back to New York earlier this week to face charges.

The killer was inside the Holland Deli on Richmond Terrace near Holland Ave. about 9:30 p.m. when he pulled a gun and shot Scott, surveillance video recovered from the store shows.

The suspect lived down the block from the deli at the time and his victim lived around the corner, police said.

Surveillance video recovered from the store shows the killer, who’s wearing a surgical mask, brush past a woman in blue as she reaches for a roll of paper towels on top of a refrigerator.

When Scott walks into the killer’s aisle, the gunman swivels around and fires a single shot.

The panicked woman ducks to the ground and the blast breaks the glass refrigerator door, the video shows.

Scott was struck in the chest. He was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center, where he died.

Detectives quickly identified Olasupo as the shooter but he had already fled the city, cops said.

Scott had just gotten out of prison a week before his death, after he was conditionally released on parole in a gun possession case, cops said.

Scott survived a Feb. 2017 shooting at Touch Gentlemen’s Club on Victory Blvd. but was arrested after police found a gun in his home.

He told police he got the gun for his protection, according to a law enforcement source, and pleaded guilty to a gun possession charge that December in exchange for four years behind bars.

Olasupo’s arraignment in Staten Island Criminal Court was pending Wednesday.