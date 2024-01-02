Suspect wanted on out-of-state murder charges arrested in Lexington neighborhood

The Lexington Police Department assisted the U.S. Marshals Service with arresting a murder suspect in a Lexington neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Lexington police Lt. Brandon Helm said police responded to the 3800 block of Sugar Creek Drive at 11:50 a.m. at the request of the U.S. Marshals, who were serving a warrant for out-of-state murder charges. The neighborhood is near Tates Creek and Wilson Downing roads.

The suspect was taken into custody just before 3 p.m., and there were no injuries, Helm said.

Police said further information would have to come from the U.S. Marshals. The name of the suspect and other details were not immediately released.

Two armored vehicles, the police helicopter, many officers and the fire department were present at the scene, and law enforcement could be heard giving commands over a PA system.

