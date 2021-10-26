Suspect wanted in SW Dade home invasion shot by officer after confrontation, police say

A suspect wanted in an armed home invasion in Southwest Miami-Dade was critically wounded Monday night when at least one officer opened fire on him after he tried to ram them with his car, the department confirmed.

Police say the man, who was not immediately identified, was also wanted for a violation of probation for second degree murder in Sarasota.

The shooting happened at about 7:15 p.m. in the area of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 115th Avenue in the parking lot of a Burger King.

Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police, said police had been looking for the car all day after someone entered a home and beat the homeowners with a rock. Officer were told to “be on the lookout” for a white four-door sedan.

Officers in the area on a detail spotted the car and tried to conduct a traffic stop. Instead, Zabaleta said the suspect tried to use his car as a weapon and hit the officer.

“That’s when shots were fired,” Zabaleta said.

The man was taken to Jackson Health South in critical condition.

“Here people are trying to buy food, not realizing they are in close proximity to a person who committed second degree murder and had beaten a husband and wife with a rock earlier this morning,” Zabaleta said. “This is clearly a violent individual.”

As per department policy, the shooting will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The incident comes on the heals of at least two shootings involving South Florida Officers. On Friday, two Doral police officers were wounded after a man opened fire on them. Police returned fire and the suspect — identified by sources as Yordany Rodriguez Perez, 24, of Hialeah — was killed. Both officers were expected to recover.

And last Monday, Hollywood police officer Yandy Chirino, 28, was shot and killed after responding to reports of someone breaking into cars.