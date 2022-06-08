Suspect wanted in two Tampa murders drowns in Missouri river, authorities say

TAMPA — A suspect wanted by Tampa police in connection to two homicides reportedly drowned in a Missouri river over the weekend.

Sherron David McCombs, Jr., 22, was swimming at a float camp four miles north of Doniphan, Missouri, about 3 p.m. Sunday when he began to panic, went underwater and did not resurface, according to an incident report released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Rescue crews responded, pulled McCombs from the river and pronounced him dead at the scene.

McCombs was wanted on two first-degree murder charges, among other charges, in connection to two fatal shootings in Tampa, one in November and another in January, according to information previously released by Tampa police and Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay. Last month, Crime Stoppers announced that a $5,000 reward was available for information leading to McCombs’s arrest.

Police said McCombs and another suspect, Taymel Jerome Jackson, conspired to kill Christopher Watson after Watson provided information about a drug crime to law enforcement. Watson was found shot to death in Tampa’s 22nd Street Park on Nov. 1. A U.S. Marshals Service task force found and arrested Jackson, 30, last month.

McCombs was also a suspect in a shooting death on Jan. 3. Tampa police have released little information about McCombs’s involvement in that case, but court documents link him to a fatal shooting that day at the Riviera at 8412 Apartments that has already netted at least one arrest.

At least one person in a Kia Soul opened fire on another car in the complex about 2 p.m. that day, killing the driver and sole occupant, Ja’Quan Washington, 19. Evidence at the scene indicated Washington returned fire when the shooting started, police said.

Tampa police arrested 20-year-old Xavier Felton on March 11 on charges of first-degree murder, shooting into a vehicle and evidence tampering in connection to that case. According to court documents, surveillance video obtained by detectives showed McCombs was with Felton and another unnamed suspect in the Kia on the day of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check tampabay.com for updates.