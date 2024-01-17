Suspect wanted for vandalizing business in central Fresno
Police are looking for the person who vandalized a Central Fresno business.
Police are looking for the person who vandalized a Central Fresno business.
It's the kind of game that could change the trajectory of the season for either team.
New York City recorded its first measurable snowfall in nearly two years on Tuesday, breaking a record stretch of more than 700 days without significant accumulation.
Virginia health officials warned travelers of possible measles exposure at D.C. airports. Here's what you need to know about the disease.
Morgan Stanley's stock fell by more than 4% during Ted's Pick's earnings debut as investors fretted about margins in the firm's wealth-management unit.
Looking for a Dyson vacuum dupe at an unbelievable bargain? Check out this Prettycare stick vacuum available for just $79.99, 73% off.
Get in gear for the new year: Protect your sleeping surface from dust mites, bed bugs and spills with one of these handy shields.
Are you ready to cut bait? When making additions to amp up your roster, consider saying goodbye to these five players.
Rex Heuermann has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, one of four victims found over a decade ago near New York's Gilgo Beach.
Prison Architect 2 is a sequel to the cult hit from 2015 and brings the franchise to 3D, while retaining much of the simulation goodness from the original. It releases on March 26 for PC via Steam, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.
Over 13,000 shoppers are five-star fans of this eyeglasses holder.
From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but hurry, because these little dwellings are popular and won't stay in stock forever.
A powerful bipartisan duo announced a significant tax deal Tuesday that would combine an expansion of the child tax credit with long-sought provisions for the business world.
The Last of Us Part II Remastered, a $10 upgrade for people who own the original PS4 version game, is a no-brainer for fans of the series.
With Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez, Inter Miami is the clearest MLS preseason favorite in at least a decade.
Earlier this month, Kuda co-founder and CEO Babs Ogundeyi told users that the Nigerian online challenger bank had reached almost ₦56 trillion (~$60 billion) in transaction value since its 2019 launch. Ogundeyi also said that Kuda had achieved a notable milestone, with 7 million retail and business customers as of today. In February 2023, Kuda presented its investors with a pitch for new cash injection.
Hannah Waddingham, Riley Keough and Padma Lakshmi were among TV's best and brightest who stepped out at the 2023 Emmys.
Elon Musk's Optimus humanoid robot from Tesla is doing more stuff -- this time folding a t-shirt on a table in a development facility. The robot looks to be fairly competent when it comes to this task, but moments after Musk shared the video, he also shared some follow-up information which definitely dampens some of the enthusiasm for the robot's domestic feat. Musk said that eventually, it will "certainly be able to do this fully autonomously," however, and without the highly artificial constraints in place for this demo, including the fixed-height table and single article of clothing in the carefully placed basket.
This is the lowest price ever for the Gold Bond favorite — and it's earned over 19,000 flawless reviews on Amazon.
If you know a senior who relies on you for tech troubles, one of these free services could help take some of the stress off of you.
"It keeps my makeup looking bright and beautiful all day long," the actress shared. Bonus: It's on sale!