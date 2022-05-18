Suspect wanted for vandalizing Portland Asian community center with graffiti linked to terrorists

Portland police are looking for an individual accused of vandalizing an Asian immigrant and refugee community center in the northeast part of the city.

The suspect, who was caught on surveillance camera, reportedly wrote “NPA” and “CPP” and also drew a gold hammer and a sickle on the door of the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization’s (IRCO) Pacific Islander and Asian Family Center (PIAFC) at 8040 NE Sandy Blvd. The incident occurred at around 6 p.m. on May 11, according to the authorities.

Established in 1974, IRCO is a Portland-based nonprofit that “supports immigrants, refugees and mainstream community members to become self-sufficient.”

Police have stated that the PIAFC believes the graffiti is connected to terrorist organizations in the Philippines.

“NPA” possibly refers to the New People’s Army, while “CPP” could refer to the Communist Party of the Philippines. The U.S., members of the European Union and other nations have designated both groups as terrorist organizations.

The suspect “appears to be white, unknown gender, wearing a black Adidas track jacket, red t-shirt under green overalls, and black Adidas shoes,” as described by the authorities.

The vandal also appeared to have “medium length, unkempt hair that appears lighter in color, possibly in a bushy ponytail” and used their right hand during the incident.

The case is being investigated as a bias crime. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Portland Police Bureau through their website.

Featured Image via Portland Police Bureau

