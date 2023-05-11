Suspect wanted in White Settlement car burglary shooting with connection to Fort Worth

The suspect police believe shot at a car owner in White Settlement around 2 a.m. April 30 has been identified as a 21-year-old man also wanted in Fort Worth on multiple felony warrants involving a firearm offense and shooting, according to a news release from police.

Quanterrious Lee Quantrell Royal, who authorities said is considered armed and dangerous, was one of a group of teens and young adults suspected of a series of vehicle burglaries in White Settlement reported across the city, according to investigators. Royal is the only suspect who has been identified and police said he is the one who opened fire and wounded one man when the group was caught by the man in his car.

While authorities have identified Royal as the suspect, White Settlement police said in the news release that both their department and investigators in Fort Worth have exhausted all leads on his location. They’re asking the public for help finding Royal.

“We know someone likely has information on where he is hanging out and believe that he could be in the White Settlement or west Fort Worth area along S. Las Vegas Trail,” White Settlement Police Chief Chris Cook said in the news release. “We ask anyone who has information, to do the right thing and turn this dangerous fugitive in. He is involved in multiple shootings across Fort Worth and White Settlement and needs to be behind bars.”

Police said the victim was in his vehicle around 1:50 a.m. April 30 when in the 8200 block of Sussex Street when Royal walked up to his car and tried to open the door, not realizing the victim was inside. When the victim confronted Royal, the 21-year-old started to run away and shot his gun twice at the victim, according to the news release.

The victim was shot in the leg, suffering a grazing wound, according to the release.

Police said a round hit the victim’s car and then is believed to have ricocheted into his leg. A second projectile hit a next-door neighbor’s vehicle.

Story continues

White Settlement police canvassed the area and retrieved surveillance footage of four possible suspects, according to the release. Investigators believe they are in their mid-teens to early 20s. All of the suspects were wearing multiple layers and face coverings and in one video a suspect is seen holding a black handgun and aiming it at other houses while trying to open vehicle doors.

Ballistics have been collected and sent to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for evaluation, according to police.

Anybody with information on Royal’s whereabouts is asked to contact White Settlement Police Department at 817-246-7070, investigator@wspd.us, or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477). Tips can be submitted anonymously and may be eligible for a cash reward.