Suspect wanted in New York museum stabbing arrested in Philadelphia

(Reuters) - A man wanted in the stabbing of two employees at New York City's Museum of Modern Art after they denied him admission over the weekend has been apprehended in Philadelphia, authorities told local media on Tuesday.

Officers found the suspect, Gary Cabana, 60, sleeping on a bench at a Greyhound bus terminal and arrested him without incident, 6ABC Action News reported.

"We got information that this individual was also suicidal and was suffering from some mental health issues so we realized he was armed and very dangerous," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told the ABC affiliate.

Police tracked the suspect down after he checked into a Best Western hotel in Philadelphia and set a fire in a fifth-floor room earlier in the night, the news station reported.

It is unclear what led the suspect to Philadelphia. Local police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cabana was wanted by police on suspicion of stabbing two MoMA employees on Saturday after they refused to let him into the museum, where he previously had been barred for unruly behavior. Surveillance video footage showed the assailant fleeing the museum moments afterward on foot.

The two victims, both women, were rushed to a hospital for treatment of multiple stab wounds to their upper bodies, and were expected to survive, New York police said.

New York police launched a hunt for the suspect, whom they said was familiar to MoMA staff as a museum regular. The suspect was also known to police from previous disorderly conduct incidents, including at least one at the museum in recent days, police said.

