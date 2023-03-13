Suspect in Washington child rape found, arrested in Tucson

Crime scene tape

A Washington man wanted on charges of raping a 13-year-old child and failing to appear in court was found and arrested in Tucson on Friday, March 10.

According to Tacoma/Pierce County Crime Stoppers, a suspect information website under the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Michael Barber, 58, was arrested and charged in 2021 on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in a park near her home. Barber had also threatened to kill her if she told anyone, according to law enforcement officials.

Barber had reportedly been released on $250,000 bail and failed to appear at his most recent hearing, according to the site.

A felony warrant was then issued for Barber, and he was located in Tucson by a bounty hunter on behalf of a bail bonds company, Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. told The Arizona Republic.

"His next steps are being brought back to Washington to sit in our jail and await getting a new bail and for the trial to start," Moss Jr. said.

The Arizona Republic reached out to the bond company, Washington Fugitive Investigations, but they could not be reached for comment.

No other information had been released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man suspected of child sexual assault arrested in Tucson