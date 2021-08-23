A suspect accused of using a hammer to strike another man onto the tracks of the New York City subway was arrested Monday, according to authorities.

Footage shows a man, alleged to be Jamar Newton, 41, of Brooklyn, wearing a T-shirt that read "I am black history" while carrying out the attack at the Union Square subway station on Saturday around 9:08 p.m.

"Don't look at me, or I'm going to hit you," the suspect allegedly yelled to another man who glanced in his direction on the platform. "If you come any closer, I'm going to hit you!"

OVER A THOUSAND FLOOD CHICAGO STREETS TO HONOR OFFICER ELLA FRENCH, KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY



New York City Police Department officials said the suspect attacked the 44-year-old victim after they had a dispute.

Footage shows the suspect removing a hammer from his blue backpack and swinging it down on the victim's head, causing the man to fall on the tracks.

The man was pulled to safety by good Samaritans and taken to a local hospital, where he received seven stitches for the cut on the back of his head.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The man is in stable condition, police said.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Police, New York City, New York, Crime

Original Author: Luke Gentile

Original Location: Suspect wearing 'I am black history' shirt in NYPD subway hammer attack arrested