Suspect wearing body armor shot during confrontation with Sandy Springs police

A suspect was shot in Sandy Springs on Tuesday afternoon when he pulled a gun on officers, police say.

Sandy Springs police officers responded to an apartment on Santa Fe Pkwy. just before 3:30 p.m.

They say when they tried speaking with the suspect, he confronted them with a gun. They say he was wearing body armor.

The suspect was shot in the body armor he was wearing.

It’s unclear if he fired any shots at officers, but officials confirmed that no officers were injured.

The suspect is currently being checked out at the hospital. There is no word on his current condition.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity or commented on what he was wanted for.

The GBI is currently investigating the shooting.

