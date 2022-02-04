Suspect wearing ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ mask threatened DeLand bank with hammer, police say

A suspect wearing a Sonic the Hedgehog mask and armed with a hammer attempted to rob a DeLand bank Wednesday, according to authorities.

Police received a call at around 4:20 p.m. about an armed robbery in progress at the Florida Credit Union at 1735 N Woodland Blvd., according to the DeLand Police Department.

Officers learned that a suspect wearing a Sonic mask and holding a hammer entered the bank demanding money. At one point, the suspect hit the teller’s window with his hammer and continued making demands.

Witnesses told officers they believed the suspect was a man due to his voice.

Then, a bank employee confronted the suspect, whom made a quick dash on foot away from the scene toward the west side of the bank, and north on Woodland Boulevard.

Police conducted a search for the suspect, but were not able to find them.

If you have any information leading to the identification of this suspect, please contact Det. Tom Gillan with the DeLand Police Department at 386-626-7429.

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com